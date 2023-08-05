DJ Drama & Yo Gotti

Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images

Yo Gotti & DJ Drama Unleash Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Titled ‘I Showed U So’

By Ahmad Davis
  /  08.05.2023

Yo Gotti’s eagerly anticipated Gangsta Grillz mixtape, I Showed U So, in collaboration with DJ Drama, has finally dropped. The latest in Gotti’s catalog, the project follows his 11th studio album, CM10: Free Game, a chart-topper that ascended to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 after its February 2022 release.

Joining forces with Rich Homie Quan and Moneybagg Yo, Gotti presents a 10-track magnum opus. It encores his 2006 mixtape, I Told U So, and marks his triumphant return as a solo artist.

Thursday (Aug. 3), Gotti took to Instagram to celebrate I Showed U So. He released a video expressing his thanks to Drama for his contribution and voiced appreciation for his supportive fan base.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogotti)

In 2022, Gotti opened up to Complex‘s Speedy Morman about his future ambitions beyond the rap scene, revealing his penchant for exploring diverse investment channels as part of his burgeoning business portfolio.

Starting 2023 on a personal high note, Gotti confirmed his relationship with Angela Simmons. Simmons’ announcement hit the internet with positive reviews, stating she was “happier than ever.” Their bond is further showcased in the music video for “The One,” where the duo parades in exotic locations — Greece and Dubai — highlighting their affection.

Aside from creating tunes for the music industry with his unique rap brand, Gotti also mentors upcoming talent. He has signed various acts like Black Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, and more. His protégé, GloRilla, is making waves under his CMG Records imprint. Gotti surprised her with a brand-new Maybach on her 24th birthday and took to social media to commemorate the occasion. He expressed his gratitude for her dedication and hard work with a caption reading, “Happy Glo Up Day again!!! I appreciate you putting in the work and trusting the process!!! BIG S**T.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GloRilla 🦍 (@glorillapimp)

Gotti and Drama’s I Showed U So is now available for streaming.

