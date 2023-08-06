New Music Cover Art for “Mama” by Rob49 Rob49 Connects With Tay B & Skilla Baby On "Mama" / 08.06.2023

Last Friday (Aug. 4), Rob49 teamed up with Skilla Baby and Tay B to release their new single, “Mama.” The new Rebel Music/Geffen Records release showcases the 2023 XXL Freshman’s energetic flow and impeccable lyricism. The new single comes ahead of the deluxe edition of his latest album, 4GOD II. The Detroit-inspired banger comes with confident bars and the infectious energy that has helped make the Midwest city one of hip hop’s musical hotbeds.

“I heard you got a man, but it’s alright, mama,” the New Orleans rapper raps over heavy percussion and ominous synths. Rob49 continues with his generous offer, saying, “Let’s go to the mall; I’m about to buy you what you like, mama.” Rob’s collaborators then give their own equally unfiltered perspectives on modern hookup culture. Instantly catchy and infinitely quotable, it has all the ingredients of a summer smash.

“Mama” arrives just weeks after Rob rolled out the music video for the trunk-rattling track “TRX” featuring Roddy Ricch. The fiery collab is a standout from his highly touted project 4GOD II, which dropped in June to rave reviews. While exploring the depths of his psyche and experience, that project highlights his skill as a collaborator. He links with Icewear Vezzo on “BMF,” taps DaBaby for “Hate It Or Love It,” and joins forces with G Herbo on “Skeme.” Outside of 4God II, Rob49 has made appearances on numerous summer hits, including Lil Durk’s “Same Side,” YTB FATT’s “Whip It,” and, most recently, a captivating feature in Travis Scott’s highly anticipated album Utopia with “Topia Twins.”

Before that, Rob made waves with his 2022 mixtape, Welcome to Vulture Island — a critically acclaimed project featuring Vezzo, Babyface Ray, Doe Boy, Landstrip Chip, and Lil Baby — to say nothing of the project being introduced by legendary Cash Money Records founder Birdman.

Listen to “Mama” featuring Tay B and Skilla Baby below!