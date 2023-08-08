News Rich Polk / Stringer via Getty Images YK Osiris Accused Of Stealing $20,000 Audemars Piguet Watch By Jeweler / 08.08.2023

Today (Aug. 8), YK Osiris found himself facing allegations over a dubious watch transaction. The R&B sensation reportedly ran out on a $20,000 bill for an Audemars Piguet timepiece that he’d agreed to buy.

Celebrity jeweler Seth Grossman, the man behind the claim, disclosed the details to TMZ. According to the dealer, their business connection was orchestrated by frequent client Sean Kingston. Grossman and Osiris reportedly met up ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the singer expressed interest in a 39mm Automatic Audemars Piguet Royal Oak.

The Essential Watchers founder alleged that Osiris took the watch with the intention of wiring the payment. However, weeks turned to months, and Grossman claimed the expected $20,000 never landed in his account.

In attempts to reconcile, the musician reportedly provided varying narratives. Grossman said that the singer initially told him that Kingston was tasked with returning the watch. Later, the jeweler stated Osiris claimed his father stole it.

Last month, it was revealed that Osiris was no longer signed to Def Jam. Sources told TMZ that the artist’s contract was terminated in December 2022. Although the split was reportedly amicable, the news arrived on the heels of a tumultuous period for the “Worth It” singer.

During his tenure with the record label, Osiris’ contributions included his debut album, The Golden Child, which clinched a gold certification. The 15-song project included features from Tory Lanez, Russ, Kehlani, Jah Vinci, and Ty Dolla $ign. It also contained standout tracks like “Valentine” and “Ride.”

The Florida native’s latest release arrived in the form of his “Dear Fans” single and video. In the song, he crooned, “Come and clown me, comе around me, but they really not my friеnds. Got me all up in my feelings, got me cryin’ on the ‘Gram. ‘Cause I thought that they was fam, transparent with the fans.”

Watch the visuals below.