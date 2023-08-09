News Gary Yeowell / Contributor via Getty Images Viral Internet Sensation Lil Tay Dead At 14 / 08.09.2023

Announced via her Instagram account today (Aug. 9), internet sensation and rapper Lil Tay tragically passed away at the age of 14.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” revealed the post. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

It continued, “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.” Furthermore, the family asked for privacy amid the tragic news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Tay (@liltay)

Erupting online in 2017, Tay gained millions of followers thanks to her controversal persona. Moreover, her social media presence was marked by public spats with fellow internet personalities, including RiceGum, Bhad Bhabie, and Woah Vicky.

That following year, she posted pictures with Chief Keef and a screenshot of her conversation with XXXTENTACION after the latter was shot and killed.

Facing scrutiny in 2018 during a “Good Morning America” interview, Tay dispelled rumors of being manipulated by family members to create viral content. “I run my own Instagram,” she shared.

After three years of not posting on Instagram, Tay later revealed allegations of abuse against her father and his spouse in 2021. Addressing these accusations and claims of mismanaging the personality’s earnings, her father later spoke to Hollywood Life.

He stated, “I am heartbroken about what has happened. Not only to her but also to my other family members, due to past events and now, due to the lies and harassment that were posted on Instagram.”

In other unfortunate news, “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud passed away at the age of 25 last month. Although his cause of death was not revealed, co-stars and fellow celebrities voiced their appreciation and sorrow.