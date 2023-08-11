New Music Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Share Mixed Reactions To DJ Khaled's "SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED" / 08.11.2023

Today (Aug. 11), DJ Khaled debuted his new single, “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED,” featuring Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Much like the name hints, the energetic track explores themes of love and devotion. However, some fans had mixed reactions to the record.

Celebrating the release, the music mogul took to Twitter to share his joy and gratitude. He wrote, “Happy release day, I’m celebrating with my family! Everything I do is for my family! THANK YOU, GOD!”

In the song’s opening verse, Baby rapped, “I know she the one, I get that middle school feelin’. Did some wrong, but overall, you know I’m still the real one. So I’ma still be around when you get done hittin’. Bought a Birkin bag to butter her up.” Elsewhere, Pluto and Uzi lent their vocals to the latter part of the track.

Listen to “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED” below.

Upon its release, many listeners shared their reactions to the song. In the comment section of Khaled’s announcement post, one user wrote, “Lil Baby had the best verse.” Another person argued, “Lil Uzi carried, man.” Moreover, someone else shared, “This song is definitely going to be legendary.”

However, not all reactions were positive. Some fans weren’t too happy about the explicit version of the track not being available on streaming platforms. One critic explained, “DJ Khaled has access to the biggest features in all of hip hop and struggles to make good music with them. You hate to see their time going to waste.”

DJ Khaled has access to the biggest features in all of hip-hop and struggles to make good music with them. you hate to see their time going to waste — Craig (@DebatingHipHop_) August 11, 2023

Should've left that sample alone if you wanted to do this bullshit https://t.co/myVDRHFhJC — ° (@_BOOGIEMANGON_) August 11, 2023

TIL NEXT TIME will be the highly anticipated follow-up to Khaled’s 2022 album, GOD DID. The LP featured Drake, Rick Ross, John Legend, and JAY-Z. Furthermore, it also contained standout cuts like “STAYING ALIVE” and “BEAUTIFUL.”

Interestingly, “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVED” marked Baby’s sixth collaboration with Khaled and Future’s 18th. However, this is the first-ever joint effort for Uzi and the Miami-based producer.