Social Media Reacts To The Weeknd Claiming He's Doing No More Features / 08.12.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 11), The Weeknd shared a post on X stating, “The final feature… unless Daft Punk ever gets back together.” This sent fans of the Canadian singer into a frenzy as they pleaded with him not to retire. The video he posted came from a performance during a tour stop in Warsaw, Poland.

the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together pic.twitter.com/shpRFz7nnt — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 11, 2023

The Dawn FM recording artist made the bold claim after performing an unreleased track titled “Another One Of Me.” In the video clip, the XO head honcho asserted, “This next song I’m about to perform is an unreleased record. I haven’t dropped it yet. It’s called ‘Another One of Me.'” He continued exclaiming, “And I just wanna say that this is going to be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career. So I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

Fans of the Drake collaborator took to social media to share their feelings on the shocking announcement. One fan replied to the video clip, saying, “Nah, you’re so real for this. Daft Punk, please get back together.” Another user took it further, stating, “We’re fine with it unless you just keep making music forever. Otherwise, we won’t survive.”

nah ur so real for this, daft punk please get back together — samantha ﾒ𝟶 (@stxrgirlsam) August 11, 2023

we’re fine with it unless you just keep making music forever, otherwise we won’t survive — vero ﾒ𝟶 (@verosayz) August 11, 2023

Like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, The Weeknd is on a high-grossing multicity tour. Recently, the Toronto-raised crooner has flirted with the idea of retirement. Three months ago (May 7), he told W Magazine, “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd.” He doubled down on the statement by saying, “This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

Fans of The Weeknd can catch him on tour before it wraps up in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Oct. 25. The multiplatinum R&B and pop music sensation might be retiring after making music for over a decade.