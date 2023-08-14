News Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red To Support Remaining Dates Of Drake And 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur Tour" / 08.14.2023

Sexyy Red has been receiving love from everyone in hip hop, including Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, JT of City Girls, and more. Evidently, the St. Louis artist’s viral hit “Pound Town” positioned her as one of the genre’s most promising new acts.

On Sunday (Aug. 13) night, Red took to social media to reveal that she will be joining Drake and 21 Savage for the remaining dates of the “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The news came as a delightful surprise to her fans. Many of them have been following her meteoric rise since she liberated her sophomore mixtape Hood Hottest Princess back in June.

Previously, Red was slated to join Moneybagg Yo for his “Larger Than Life Tour.” She would’ve been opening up alongside other emerging acts like Finesse2Tymes, Luh Tyler, and several others. However, the shift to the Toronto native’s arena run will mark another significant step in her career.

Check out the announcement post below.

We outsideee thank you drake! 💋 pic.twitter.com/6bwSqRXz1M — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 13, 2023

We Skeeing and Yeeing!!! — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 14, 2023

In July, Drake and Red were spotted together in New York. They united during the former’s second consecutive performance at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the “It’s All A Blur Tour.” Posted to Instagram, Drizzy was seen giving the “SkeeYee” artist a peck on the cheek while she cradled his face in her hand.

On his Instagram Stories, the rapper shared, “Just met my rightful wife, [Sexyy Red].” It was followed by another post warning his former lovers about potential jealousy, “If my girl sees y’all backstage being thirsty, it’s gonna get smokey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

Last Tuesday (Aug. 8), Red dropped the music video for “I’m The S**t.” It served as the opening cut on Hood Hottest Princess. The 11-song project boasted guest appearances from Tay Keith, Juicy J, Minaj, ATL Jacob, and frequent collaborator Sukihana.