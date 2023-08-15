Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey Hussle On His 38th Birthday

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.15.2023

Today (Aug. 15), Lauren London shared a heartfelt tribute on what would have been Nipsey Hussle’s 38th birthday. In an Instagram post, the actress honored the memory of her late partner and father of their child, Kross Asghedom.

The statement included a picture of the Victory Lap artist sporting a white Puma jacket alongside a caption that conveyed her sense of love and longing. “Honoring the day you blessed the Earth with your presence. Forevermore. I love you,” she wrote. Supportive blue heart emojis filled the comment section from celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, Kelly Rowland, and Yara Shahidi.

 

Hussle was fatally shot on March 31, 2019 outside his store in Los Angeles. Eric Holder, the man responsible for the killing, was sentenced to 60 years in prison in February. The incident followed a heated argument between the two, which allegedly stemmed from rumors that Holder cooperated with police.

In the aftermath of Hussle’s tragic death, London regularly commemorated his memory by marking occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries. The late rapper left behind his son Kross with London and a daughter, Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship.

During a January episode of the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast, the actress confessed her ongoing struggle with grief and the emotional journey of healing. “I don’t want to give a misconception that I’m at peace and I’m walking around on a cloud,” she admitted. “I have to wake up with the intention of this every day because there are days I don’t want to, and I’m angry about it. That’s what healing is. It’s up and down, side to side, all over the place. And with each new level, there’s something else.”

London added, “I wish he was here, so it’s really a choice. And I’m making a choice every day, but I don’t wanna give off this perception that you know, ‘Oh, everything’s all flowers.’ But I think if you make the choice and that you’re intentional with how you would like to show up in life, it could be more gentle than harsh.”

