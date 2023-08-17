News Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Bobbi Althoff Denies Sleeping With Drake After Removing Podcast Interview / 08.17.2023

Bobbi Althoff found herself in the spotlight this week, but not for reasons she might have anticipated. On Wednesday (Aug. 16), she publicly denied infidelity rumors surrounding her and Drake.

In a private exchange with Barstool Sports’ owner Dave Portnoy, Althoff dismantled whispers about her supposed affair with the Toronto rapper. Portnoy stated, “My girlfriend says you hooked up with the rapper and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.” Althoff replied, “I am not commenting publicly, but off the record, you’re right. That is not true.”

However, the conversation didn’t stay private. Portnoy later recounted the exchange on his show, giving an incomplete portrayal of the internet personality’s response. Althoff felt compelled to set the record straight by sharing the uncensored DMs with her followers. Her Instagram Stories post opened: “I did not want to do this podcast in the first place, and now so much negativity is coming from it.”

Since then, Portnoy had the clips removed and issued an apology on his Instagram Story last night. It read, “I owe [Bobbi Althoff] an apology… Our social media team edited the clip to make it seem juicy, which is bulls**t. I freaked out on Austin the second I saw it. We did her dirty.”

The controversy arrived after Drake and Althoff suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram earlier this week. Additionally, their interview, which amassed over 10 million views on YouTube, was deleted or archived.

Neither Drizzy nor Althoff commented on the conversation’s disappearance, but speculation linked the unfollowing to the latter’s appearance on Barstool Sports’ “BFFs” show on Aug. 9. Notably, the viral segment included unpleasant remarks about Lil Yachty, who collaborated with the “God’s Plan” artist on multiple occasions.

Drake seemingly hinted at the situation on Instagram before briefly deflecting to praise Teezo Touchdown’s upcoming debut album. Yesterday, he wrote, “Usually it’s a cutthroat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members, but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever, so I am happy, and I will spare you little birdies thanks to [Teezo Touchdown].”