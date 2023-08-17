News David M. Benett / Contributor via Getty Images Jack Harlow Announces Third Annual “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour" / 08.17.2023

Jack Harlow is set to embark on his latest journey through the Bluegrass State with his third annual “No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour.” Revealed today (Aug. 17), the Louisville native’s upcoming trek is a heartfelt homage to the land that shaped him.

Starting on Nov. 24 at the Owensboro Sportscenter, the six-show voyage will encompass various locations across Kentucky, culminating at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on Dec. 3. It’s a venture that reflects Harlow’s connection to his roots. The announcement comes on the heels of musician receiving a “Hometown Heroes” banner in Louisville and coincides with the launch of The Jack Harlow Foundation.

Excitement for the tour is palpable, and fans have a chance to register for the special presale for Citi card members. Open now through Sunday (Aug. 20) at 11:59 p.m. ET, registration will lead to a random selection of fans receiving a code for access starting on Tuesday (Aug. 22) and Wednesday (Aug. 23).

With additional presales running, anticipation is building for the limited number of tickets available in the general sale, which is set to begin on Friday (Aug. 25) at 10 a.m. local time.

In April, Harlow released his third studio album, Jackman. The 10-song project contained production from Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and Hollywood Cole. Following its debut, the rapper dropped music videos for “They Don’t Love It” and “Gang Gang Gang.”

In May, he established The Jack Harlow Foundation. As outlined in an official statement, it’s designed to “serve as the Louisville, KY native’s primary philanthropic vehicle to reinvest, uplift and support organizations aiming to make the city that raised him a better place.”

Harlow shared, “With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me. Giving back to Louisville represents the dream I have of making a difference… Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy, and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”