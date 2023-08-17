News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rod Wave Announces Release Date For New Album 'Nostalgia' / 08.17.2023

Last night (Aug. 16), Rod Wave announced the release date of his forthcoming project, Nostalgia. In an Instagram post, the rapper wrote, “[Sept. 15]… Nostalgia, the album.”

The upcoming body of work will serve as a follow-up to his fourth studio LP, Beautiful Mind. Debuted in 2022, the 24-song project contained features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. It landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Moreover, standout cuts included “By Your Side,” “Cold December,” and “Pieces.”

Prior to that, Wave rose to mainstream success with the release of 2020’s Pray 4 Love and 2021’s SoulFly. The latter featured singles like “Street Runner,” “Tombstone,” and the Polo G-assisted “Richer,” which peaked in the top 40 on the Billboard 100.

Check out the announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RodWave (@rodwave)

On X, Wave also wrote, “Dropping some s**t tomorrow.” In a separate post, he added, “[People] say I keep lying ’bout my album date, but this [is] MY first time saying my album date.”

dropping some shit tomorrow — RodWave (@rodwave) August 17, 2023

Ppl say I keep lying bout my album date but this MY first time saying my album date — RodWave (@rodwave) August 17, 2023

Earlier this month, Wave’s father — Rodney “Fatz” Green — aired out Moneybagg Yo on social media after the CMG artist allegedly threatened to shoot him. Elsewhere in the tirade, he claimed that Moneybagg charged the Florida artist $30,000 for a verse on their 2018 joint effort “Feel The Same Way.”

In the clip, Green shared, “Moneybagg, you should’ve been told my son you apologized for being disrespectful to his daddy. The f**k [is] wrong with you? Like you wanted to shoot me. You all up in your car with your hand on your gun like you want to shoot me for asking for a lighter?”

He continued, “I ask this n**ga for a lighter, and he looks at me and asks me, ‘What the f**k you just ask me, n**ga? You ask me for what?’ These [are] supposed to be street n**gas, and a regular n**ga can’t ask you… And you blow the whole spot up like you want to fight.”