Blac Youngsta Breaks Silence After Brother's Death: "I Swear To God, Nobody Safe" / 08.21.2023

Blac Youngsta is mourning the loss of his brother Tomanuel Benson, who was tragically killed near a gas station in South Memphis on Friday (Aug. 18) morning.

According to FOX 13, witnesses in the vicinity of South Side Park reported hearing a series of loud gunshots from a passing vehicle, one of which struck Benson. Rushed to Regional One Hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Youngsta broke his silence about the situation on Sunday (Aug. 20). “I love [you], my baby brother, rest up,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I’m gon’ make the world pay. I swear to God, nobody [is] safe. Standing over everybody. Everybody. [For life].”

Continuing, Youngsta emphasized his determination to confront the situation. The rapper added, “I’m ready for whatever [comes] with this s**t. It’s OK. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gon’ feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows.”

The heartbreaking event marked the third loss for the Memphis native in just under seven years. In November 2016, the musician shared his devastation on social media after losing another one of his relatives, Ronnie B.

Youngsta wrote to Facebook, “I did everything I told you I was gon’ do. I just wish you [were] here to see me now, lil’ brother. You would be so proud of me. I [changed] my life around, lil’ brother. I don’t rob or [sell] dope no more. I’m [an important] person now. I don’t work for food no more, lil’ brother. I work for myself.”

In 2019, tragedy struck again when another sibling, HeavyChampTD, was shot and killed in Miami.

Over the past several years, Memphis saw many of its cultural leaders die at the hands of gun violence and drug-related instances. In 2022, Big Scarr passed away from a reported drug overdose at his girlfriend’s residence. Meanwhile, Young Dolph was shot and killed in November 2021.

Interestingly, Youngsta dropped a diss song aimed at Dolph the month after his death titled “I’m Assuming.” Today (Aug. 21), users commented on the visual’s announcement post in light of Benson being killed. One person wrote, “This [is] why [your] brother died. N**ga should’ve played with [your] b**ch!” Others added dolphin emojis in reference to the late Paper Route Empire rapper.