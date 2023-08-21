News Marcelo Hernandez / Stringer via Getty Images Drake Pauses His “It’s All A Blur Tour” Set To Comfort Fan Who Was Cheated On / 08.21.2023

Drake found himself connecting with fans in an unexpectedly personal way during a recent stop on his “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

While performing to a packed crowd in San Francisco on Saturday (Aug. 19), the 36-year-old artist spotted a handwritten sign held by a despondent fan. The poster’s message read, “My girlfriend cheated on me; she was supposed to be here with me tonight.”

Drizzy took a moment to read it aloud. The audience’s reaction was a mixture of laughter and empathy, but the “God’s Plan” artist’s response was sincere and playful.

After some back-and-forth with the sign-holder, confusion over the name of the ex-girlfriend was finally resolved. Drake then led the crowd in a collective chant of “Sorry, Scarlett.” It was followed by his own lighthearted admonishment. The rapper said, “Sorry, Scarlett. You can’t be cheating on my dog like that.”

@concerts #Drake was being a match maker at his recent show‼️ What do y’all think about this⁉️🤣 🎥: mo2dope / TikTok ♬ Rich Minion – Yeat

The moment was captured and widely shared on social media. In the comment section of Our Generation Music, one user wrote, “She’s gonna become a producer and make that her tag.” Another added, “Saying sorry to the cheater is wild. Dude’s face was like, ‘Huh?’ I replayed it twice. Like Drake, that’s the best we can do for my boy?”

The “It’s All A Blur Tour” is slated to end on Oct. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. Upcoming stops include the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles today (Aug. 21) and Tuesday (Aug. 22). Alongside 21 Savage, Drake will also visit Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Miami.

On Aug. 13, Sexyy Red announced that she would be opening up for the remainder of the arena run. The St. Louis rapper shared moments of her with Drake this past week. She captioned her Instagram post, “I’m with my man, but it’s free my [other] man.” Drizzy replied, “Three that man.”