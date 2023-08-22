News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Gucci Mane Announces "There I Go" With J. Cole And Mike WiLL Made-It / 08.22.2023

Gucci Mane is back, and he’s joining forces with J. Cole on his upcoming single titled “There I Go.” Slated to appear on the Atlanta rapper’s Breath of Fresh Air album, it will follow recent releases like “Bluffin” and “Married with Millions.”

Among the hotly anticipated tracks from Guwop’s LP will be his collaboration with the North Carolina rap sensation, which was announced this morning (Aug. 22).

“Get ready for the cold, my diamonds go brrr. It’s a Cole world, [J. Cole],” Gucci teased on Instagram. “Dropping Friday [Aug. 25],” he continued, alongside ice face emotes. The cover consisted of the two lyricists chilling together in a sleek white room.

Notably, Mike WiLL Made-It also contributed to “There I Go” on the production side. The beatmaker recently worked magic with Lil Uzi Vert on “Blood Moon,” which Cole happened to co-produce.

The North Carolina native has been on a creative spree lately. Besides working on his much-awaited project, The Fall Off, he also handed out notable features to other artists. In May, Cole made an appearance on “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)” from Summer Walker’s CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP. That same month, he graced Lil Durk’s “All My Life,” which amassed over 98 million views on YouTube.

In July, Cole collaborated with Bas on “Passport Bros.” The musician is also slated to appear on Burna Boy’s I Told Them… album on Friday.

On the other hand, Gucci dropped “Woppenheimer” last month. The record arrived after graphic designer Shakya Cheeks put together a mashup of Oppenheimer and the 1017 record label founder’s early 2000s mixtapes.

In the song, he rapped, “I don’t do much reminiscin’. I’m focused on the mission. Good and some bad memories, but we weren’t really friendly. N**gas out here faking injuries, you can’t rely on them. I’m Gucci Mane, I’m playin’ hurt, but I got my eye on them. These rappers nowadays, gotta search ’em, might have a wire on ’em.”