News Kayla Oaddams / Stringer via Getty Images and Pierre Mouton / Stringer via Getty Images Tyler, the Creator Says He Got A BBL After Taking Pics With Sexyy Red / 08.23.2023

Sexyy Red had an exciting week, culminating in meeting the likes of Diddy, Jayson Tatum, and Tyler, The Creator. The unexpected encounters occurred backstage at Drake’s show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Aug. 22) night.

Among the several highlights, the 25-year-old was thrilled to meet Tyler. She shared photos of the two posing together on social media. The St. Louis artist’s post included a cheeky image of them extending their middle fingers and playfully sticking out their behinds.

“My dreams came [true],” she posted on Twitter. It arrived along with a video showing the two hugging.

My dreams came true!! pic.twitter.com/8Yw25gj7C2 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) August 23, 2023

This afternoon (Aug. 23), Tyler responded to the photos on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “Been hiding it, but [the] cat is out the bag. I got a BBL. This is not Photoshop.”

The memorable moment added to an already impressive year for Red. Following the success of “Pound Town,” she got a remix from Nicki Minaj, shared the stage with Travis Scott at the Wireless Festival 2023, and even received a kiss from Drake.

Her latest album, Hood Hottest Princess, was released in June. It featured notable collaborations with artists such as Juicy J, Tay Keith, ATL Jacob, and Sukihana. The LP also included tracks like “I’m The S**t,” “Female Gucci Mane,” and “SkeeYee.”

In a recent interview with Complex, Red spoke about her unfiltered approach to life and music. “I always say what’s on my mind. That’s my problem. For real,” she admitted. “For real. I don’t even be trying to say s**t, and then I’ll say it, like, ‘Oh my God. What did I just say?’ Because I just be talking.”

She added, “I’ll be saying, ‘Y’all reacted off that?’ Even when I said, ‘My coochie’s pink, my booty-hole brown.’ I just was rapping, and then they started laughing when I said it. I even kept the laugh in the song.”

Check out reactions to Tyler, the Creator and Sexyy Red’s photos below.

Tyler wore the same outfit just to recreate this moment. That's what we call commitment to the bit. https://t.co/MP8SOScSTV pic.twitter.com/ZFuoWyy21Y — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) August 23, 2023

Why Tyler the Creator caked up like that?! Lol — Maya D (@MayaDanielleSS) August 23, 2023

nigga tyler thicker than a cold bowl of grits on a sunday morning — tyris ✰ (@TYRISPRINT) August 23, 2023