News Screenshot from Usher’s “Good Good” video Usher Paid Homage To Himself In "Good Good" Video With 21 Savage And Summer Walker / 08.23.2023

Today (Aug. 23), Usher unveiled his new visual for “Good Good.” Arriving in collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage, it was set against the backdrop of Atlanta’s iconic Jackson Street Bridge.

Directed by Warren Fu, the video showcased the trio as they take control of the city with a lively post-breakup anthem. Among the highlights, longtime fans may have noticed Usher paying tribute to his earlier hits like “You Make Me Wanna” and “Burn.” Throughout the clip, the crooner’s outfit changed several times, including a two-piece white set and a black tracksuit.

“Who knew it’d be like this? Usually my exes turn to enemies, but this is different. ‘Cause we done got closer now that you ain’t with me. All that love that we had,” Usher sang.

Meanwhile, 21 rapped, “No matter who you with, I wanna see you happy. Yeah, it didn’t work out, but that don’t mean you should attack me. We enjoy the five-star meals, but you was with me for the Zaxby’s.”

Check out the visuals below.

“Good Good” soared to No. 1 on Billboard‘s R&B Digital Song Sales chart, becoming the second single from Usher’s much-anticipated album due to drop this fall. The upcoming LP is scheduled for release under mega, a music collective established by the musician and L.A. Reid.

The project will also include “Girlfriend,” which took the internet by storm earlier this month. Starring Keke Palmer, the video arrived after an encounter at Usher’s Las Vegas residency that caught the attention of fans and seemingly the former’s baby father.

Usher spoke about the situation in an interview with People on Aug. 4. He stated, “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”