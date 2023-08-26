News Photo: Toronto Star / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Tells Fans "I Promise You 'For All The Dogs' Is On The Way" / 08.26.2023

Last night (Aug. 25), Drake provided fans with more information about his much-anticipated album, For All the Dogs. With no precise date from the “Hotline Bling” recording artist, outlets speculated that yesterday would be the day we received the album.

In a fan-recorded video during his Seattle, Washington, tour stop, the Grammy-winning rapper said: “I know everyone is upset that I didn’t drop the album last night, but I didn’t say the album was dropping last night, so don’t be mad at me. It’s not going to be that much longer, trust me. I am finishing it up. You know I got shows every night.”

He ended the brief intermission by saying, “But I promise you For All the Dogs is on the way. If you ever loved anything that I have made in the past, then I promise this album will be for you. I promise you it will be worth the wait.”

In a since-deleted post on Twitter from Amazon Music, they had seemingly confirmed that the forthcoming album would be released on Aug. 25. Fans were hyped at the idea of the Canadian rap star releasing a new project. It would be his first solo rap album since Certified Lover Boy in 2021. Certified Lover Boy boasted features from some of the industry’s biggest stars, including Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Future, and more.

Lil Yachty poked fun at fans for believing that Drake would be releasing his album yesterday. He took to social media to say, “Y’all stupid. Nobody even said For All the Dogs was coming out tonight.” He took it one step further by making a video to further explain why fans “shouldn’t believe everything they see on the internet.” In the video, he states, “By the way, I know y’all thought For All the Dogs was coming out tonight. Joke’s on y’all because nobody ever said that it was. Gotta stop believing s**t you see on the internet.”

For now, fans will have to keep waiting for the “Headlines” emcee to provide a proper release date.