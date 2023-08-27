Drake

Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Drake Attempts To Bag A Fan's Mother After She Threw Her Bra Onstage

By Ahmad Davis
  /  08.27.2023

Last night (Aug. 26), Drake was stunned by the size of one of his show guest’s mother’s size 48J bra. The large undergarment had the Canadian rapper ready to risk it all. The famous showman used his time on the stage to proclaim his amazement. In a fan-provided clip, the “N 2 Deep” emcee shouted, “Where is your momma at? You gotta send her my love and tell her to get on Instagram. This is insane. What the hell? I could use this shit as a durag tonight.”

The bra-tossing segment of the “It’s All A Blur Tour” has been one of the show’s most entertaining moments. After putting the bra on his head, he jokingly says, “What size is this? This is wild. This might be the record-breaker. What size is this?… It’s custom. This is custom, d**n. This is that OVO s**t. Oh my God, I see the size! It’s a 48J. D**n. Shoutout to your momma, girl. Make some noise for this girl’s momma right here.”

Drake ended the night of his second Seattle, Washington, show performing his remix to Summer Walker’s hit single “Girls Need Love.” The star recording artist has been ending each tour date with a particular B-side track that is not in his typical setlist. The night before, he was seen performing “Girls Love Beyoncé” to close out the show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Drake Related (@drakerelated)

Yesterday (Aug. 26), the “Pop Style” creator released new For All the Dogs merchandise to celebrate International Dog Day on his website. Fans were speculating that he would possibly release the album for the dog-friendly holiday. At this point, all we know is that the album is coming soon, and Drake promised that “it will be worth the wait.”

