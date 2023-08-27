News Photo: picture alliance / Contributor via Getty Images Instagram Influencer Beauty Couch's Boyfriend Arrested For Her Killing / 08.27.2023

On Friday (Aug. 25), officials from Georgia told the media that 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, Instagram influencer and college student Beauty Couch.

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Couch’s body was found in Austell, Georgia, near her burning car. The Cobb County Police Department penned a statement claiming authorities were initially dispatched to the area for a brush fire. Unfortunately, when they arrived, they found her car engulfed in flames with her body someplace nearby.

The roller skating social media personality had been missing since Tuesday (Aug. 22) morning before being found dead. The burning car led to foul play being suspected, and her boyfriend, Louis-Jocques, was a potential culprit.

The boyfriend was found Friday (Aug. 25) in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. Local authorities in the southern town arrested him on multiple charges, including arson, murder, and aggravated assault in affiliation with Couch’s death. Louis-Jocques will be extradited to Georgia from St. Tammy Parish Correctional Center to face trial in the forthcoming weeks.

“Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish,” said Sheriff Randy Smith in his address to the media. “We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect and taking him into custody so he may face justice and Miss Couch’s family can begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

Couch was known by many for her fun-loving spirit and viral roller skating clips at nearby rinks. The young college student was able to amass over 150,000 followers on Instagram before her untimely death. Like Summer Walker, Usher, and T.I., Beauty Couch was another Atlanta-area native who took pride in their skating abilities.

“I can’t imagine her being in this situation at all because she was so lovable, so caring, so fun, and so amazing,” Couch’s sister Leila Brown said. “She impacted a lot of people, and she did nothing to anybody for anyone to want to do her like this.”

Her adoptive mother, Deanna Thurman, posted in a GoFundMe note, “She stole my heart from day one. She has always been such a sweet, happy, and talented child — always smiling and dancing around the house at the tender age of two. She was extremely active and vibrant with a love and passion for all things skating and dancing.”