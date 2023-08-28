Diddy

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Diddy Invested $2 Million In "Earn Your Leisure" And Jackson State University

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.28.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs took financial literacy to a new level this past weekend. He headlined Invest Fest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (Aug. 26). During the event, Diddy unveiled a $1 million investment fund in collaboration with the economic literacy platform “Earn Your Leisure.”

Founded by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, “Earn Your Leisure” serves as a disruptive force in the arena of economic empowerment. Their show, “Assets Over Liabilities,” which is broadcast on REVOLT,  garnered praise for making financial literacy approachable for marginalized communities. Onstage, Diddy lauded the duo for their innovative approach. “Rashad and Troy are making financial literacy cool for our community,” he said.

Bilal echoed a similar enthusiasm about the partnership while emphasizing its transformative potential. “We’re not just opening doors; we’re building new doors, new rooms, new floors,” he stated.

Millings also chimed in with equal passion. He described their shared mission as “a million-dollar torch igniting opportunities, sparking innovation, and dispelling the darkness of financial misinformation.”

However, the financier’s generosity didn’t end there. Diddy, who pledged $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) at the 2022 BET Awards, stayed true to his word. The music icon presented the donation at the Cricket-sponsored MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta. 

“This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation; it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives,” Diddy shared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

JSU Acting President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony expressed immense gratitude for the gift. She stated that Diddy’s donation will “significantly benefit our student-athletes and encourage them to strive for excellence in all walks of life.”

Moreover, profits from Diddy‘s investment fund will also support his three Capital Preparatory Schools in New York and Connecticut. “I’m excited to see how much people learn by watching the strategies be put to use in real time,” the music mogul said.

News
Diddy

TRENDING
News

Billboard Names Top 10 Greatest Rappers of All Time

The list includes Drake, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, JAY-Z, and more.
By Devin
02.08.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Tasha K Offering Quarterly $220,000 Payments To Cardi B

Yesterday (Aug. 25), fans rejoiced as it was reported that Tasha K offered quarterly $220,000 ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.26.2023
News

Drake Tells Fans "I Promise You 'For All The Dogs' Is On The Way"

Last night (Aug. 25), Drake provided an update on his forthcoming album, ‘For All the ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.26.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Video Of Flirty Fan At Moneybagg Yo's Show

The viral clip has fans saying Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, will put the animated ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.27.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories