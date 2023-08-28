News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Diddy Invested $2 Million In "Earn Your Leisure" And Jackson State University / 08.28.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs took financial literacy to a new level this past weekend. He headlined Invest Fest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (Aug. 26). During the event, Diddy unveiled a $1 million investment fund in collaboration with the economic literacy platform “Earn Your Leisure.”

Founded by Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, “Earn Your Leisure” serves as a disruptive force in the arena of economic empowerment. Their show, “Assets Over Liabilities,” which is broadcast on REVOLT, garnered praise for making financial literacy approachable for marginalized communities. Onstage, Diddy lauded the duo for their innovative approach. “Rashad and Troy are making financial literacy cool for our community,” he said.

Bilal echoed a similar enthusiasm about the partnership while emphasizing its transformative potential. “We’re not just opening doors; we’re building new doors, new rooms, new floors,” he stated.

Millings also chimed in with equal passion. He described their shared mission as “a million-dollar torch igniting opportunities, sparking innovation, and dispelling the darkness of financial misinformation.”

An Invest Fest moment in history. Invest Fest #investfest pic.twitter.com/2czLkUdVbC — Earn Your Leisure (@EarnYourLeisure) August 27, 2023

However, the financier’s generosity didn’t end there. Diddy, who pledged $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) at the 2022 BET Awards, stayed true to his word. The music icon presented the donation at the Cricket-sponsored MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.

“This contribution to Jackson State isn’t just about making a financial donation; it’s about giving back to a part of our culture that has changed countless lives,” Diddy shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

JSU Acting President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony expressed immense gratitude for the gift. She stated that Diddy’s donation will “significantly benefit our student-athletes and encourage them to strive for excellence in all walks of life.”

Moreover, profits from Diddy‘s investment fund will also support his three Capital Preparatory Schools in New York and Connecticut. “I’m excited to see how much people learn by watching the strategies be put to use in real time,” the music mogul said.