News Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Lil Wayne Debuts New Theme Song For Skip Bayless' "Undisputed" / 08.28.2023

Sports commentator Skip Bayless found himself back in the spotlight with the relaunch of FS1’s “Undisputed.” After a two-month hiatus, the veteran personality returned flanked by a new ensemble of former NFL legends: Richard Sherman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Michael Irvin.

“This is the greatest morning of my career!” Bayless proclaimed on the inaugural episode of the new format. “This is about to be the greatest show I’ve ever been a part of.”

In addition to getting a new crew, Lil Wayne also lent his vocals to the show’s new theme song. Titled “Good Morning,” it replaced 2016’s “No Mercy.” Released via Cash Money Records, the latter culminated after frequent collaborations with Bayless.

“Skip the BS and put everybody after BS. P.S., all I spit is F-A-C-T-S. The best, Skip Bayless, yeah, say less. Top of the top, apex, everyday flex,” Wayne rapped on the song.

Elsewhere in the track, he spat, “If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t poppin’, I ain’t tryin’ to hate. Let’s have a Jordan and LeBron debate, I got time of day. Drippin’ on the chain, my diamonds say what they gotta say. If you think it’s a game, I commentate, I ain’t got to play. On in the morning, I own my opponent.”

Earlier this month, Bayless announced that Wayne will join him weekly for a brief segment. The commentator shared, “Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to do a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule. But he’s going to be joining me every Friday.”

He added, “If he’s hot or rolling, maybe we’ll keep him on for a couple of segments if he has the time. That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream, but he gets emotional.”