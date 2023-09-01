Music Videos Screenshot from Doja Cat’s “Demons” video Doja Cat Haunts Christina Ricci In Fitting "Demons" Video / 09.01.2023

Today (Sept. 1), Doja Cat unveiled her latest single, “Demons,” featuring Christina Ricci in the accompanying music video. Arriving ahead of her highly anticipated album, Scarlet, the song delved into the enigmatic realm of the rapper’s psyche with imagery that’s equal parts unsettling and impressive.

Helmed by Christian Breslauer, the clip spotlighted Ricci as a suburban mom unnerved by the nocturnal activities of a horned Doja. The scene unfolded against a backdrop reminiscent of horror classics like Poltergeist, which further emphasized the eerie narrative. Later, a prominent image of a “sold” sign in the actor’s front yard served as a prelude to the nightmarish events that took place inside the home.

The “Attention” artist evidently crafted her verses with a haunting bravado. While slanking across Ricci’s ceiling, she challenged, “How my demons look now that my pockets are full?” The rapper continued to probe with lines like, “How my demons look now that you b**ches shook?”

Peep the visuals below.

Elsewhere in the song, she rapped, “I’m a puppet, I’m a sheep, I’m a cash cow. I’m the fastest-growing b**ch on all your apps now. You are tired of me ’cause I’m on your a** now. You are mad at me ’cause I am all they slap now. I can nap now. Lots of people that were sleeping say I rap now.”

The aforementioned lyrics seemingly referred to a past-time notion that Doja wasn’t a rapper but rather a pop artist. Previously, acts like Remy Ma expressed similar views. During her sit-down with “Drink Champs,” the New York native said, “I don’t think she’s a rapper, but she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope.”

Meanwhile, subsequent cuts of the “Demons” video showed Doja submerged in a tub of black water, followed by the ceiling-crawling musician joining forces with hellhounds. Notably, there’s also typewriter-scene homage to The Shining.

Scarlet is slated to debut on streaming platforms on Sept. 22. Yesterday (Aug. 31), the “Streets” hitmaker changed the cover artwork after it drew comparisons to German hardcore metal band Chaver’s upcoming LP, Of Gloom.