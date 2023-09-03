News Photo: Orlando Ramirez / Stringer via Getty Images ScHoolboy Q Shares Why He Doesn't Drop Albums Frequently / 09.03.2023

In the ever-evolving landscape of hip hop, few artists consistently deliver quality projects the way ScHoolboy Q does. It’s become somewhat of a yearly tradition for the TDE heavyweight to grace us with a brand-new album, and fans eagerly await the next installment. The rapper recently dropped some cryptic hints on his Twitter account, reinstalling the rumor mill.

ScHoolboy Q is known for his gritty lyricism and unique storytelling. His last album, CrasH Talk, hit the scene in 2019 and was met with critical acclaim, solidifying his status as a rap heavyweight. Now, it seems like he’s gearing up for another round.

The Twitterverse went into a frenzy on Tuesday (Aug. 29) as ScHoolboy Q posted a simple yet provocative tweet: “New album.” The since-deleted post might seem like a straightforward announcement, but the devil is in the details. ScHoolboy Q has a track record of releasing blockbuster albums. Could he be teasing a new project for 2023?

Fans certainly think so, and the excitement is intense. This summer, he even teased a listening session for his new album for fans to listen to. He recently sat down with the “Back On Figg” podcast and explained why he doesn’t drop music as often. In a clip shared on Saturday (Sept. 2), he stated, “When it comes to music, I don’t look at it as like, ‘Oh, you have to drop every year.’ I’m like, ‘No, your favorite rapper has to drop every year because he needs to.’ I do what I want because I move off peace, I move off my experiences.”

He continued on to say, “If I bring nothing to the table that comes from my life, I don’t feel I should put it out.” Q then added why he “would never be a better rapper or father than Kendrick Lamar.” He told the crew, “You recognize who the sensei is, and I know I will never be better than him. I accept that he made me who I am.”

ScHoolboy Q’s previous works, including Oxymoron, Blank Face LP, and CrasH Talk, have all been met with critical acclaim and commercial success. His ability to blend street narratives with introspective storytelling sets him apart in the rap game. His new interview even discussed why his rap peer A$AP Rocky says he is his favorite rapper.

While details about the new album are scarce, one thing is sure: ScHoolboy Q’s music is bound to resonate with listeners, delivering lyrically and thought-provoking content. Check out the full podcast episode to learn more about his reasoning for not dropping an album every year.