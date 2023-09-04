News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Name-Drops A$AP Rocky In Leaked Video With Lil Yachty / 09.04.2023

Drake’s highly anticipated album For All the Dogs is seemingly on the brink of release. Over the weekend, a video surfaced of the rapper shooting a video with Lil Yachty. Fans speculated that the two were working on visuals for an upcoming unreleased track.

What fueled the rumors was a brief snippet where the Toronto native name-dropped A$AP Rocky. “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b**ch. This s**t get really Rocky,” he rapped. The greater context of whether it was homage or a diss considering Drizzy’s former relationship with the New York artist’s current partner, Rihanna, is currently unknown.

However, Drake and Rocky have worked together in the past on the star-studded “F**kin’ Problems,” which also featured 2 Chainz and Kendrick Lamar. In 2022, Elle reported that the 6 God unfollowed the “L$D” hitmaker following RiRi’s pregnancy whispers.

On top of that, the OVO head honcho also teased visuals with Cole Bennett on social media. While the purpose of their collaboration remains veiled, speculation suggests it’s part of the album rollout. Bennett previously directed the music video for Yachty’s “TESLA,” which debuted last month.

🦉🍋 . . coming sooooon — Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) September 3, 2023

Moreover, Drake’s recent Vegas concert only escalated the suspense surrounding For All the Dogs. In between tracks, the rapper assured the crowd that the LP’s drop was imminent. He said, “It’s real close. I might give you the date in Vegas, maybe tomorrow night. I don’t know. I gotta go listen to it one more time. It’s coming. It’s coming real soon.”

Since rumors of the project emerged in June, Drake has kept relatively quiet outside of revealing the cover art. From QR codes in newspaper ads to vague confirmations of a Nicki Minaj feature, the “Hotline Bling” artist masterfully turned every leak and hint into a trending topic.

Currently, Drizzy is touring with 21 Savage to promote their joint effort, Her Loss. It’s slated to conclude on Oct. 9 in Columbus, Ohio, after making stops in Charlotte, Atlanta, Miami, and Nashville.