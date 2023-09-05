Chrisean Rock and Blueface

Victoria Sirakova / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Chrisean Rock Blasts Blueface Over Manipulation Claims: "We Know You Dropping Another Song Soon"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.05.2023

Blueface is anything but pleased with recent family matters, especially concerning his newborn son. Chrisean Rock took to Instagram Live on Sunday (Sept. 3) to share the birth of their child — a boy named Chrisean Malone.

Absent from the scene, the “Thotiana” artist was in another city partying with Jaidyn Alexis, his current girlfriend and mother of his other child. Breaking his silence, he went on a Twitter rant Monday (Sept. 4) evening. The rapper lambasted Rock’s choice of name for their son and alleged that the reality TV star manipulated him.

“Rock is not dumb, she’s actually very smart,” Blueface tweeted. “She manipulated me to think she was all about me ’til she got in the right position to change the narrative.” Per HotNewHipHop, the posts have since been removed from his account. However, the Baltimore native decided to respond today (Sept. 5).

On Twitter, Rock wrote, “Stop the bitter s**t, we know you dropping another song soon. I get it… Let me heal, [for real]. Stop tryna make something about another woman, knowing [you] will leave her any day for me. Yo son will be waiting for his [daddy] to grow [the f**k] up… S**t hurting you, but [you] can be a man about s**t.”

She continued, “Johnathan, let’s go head up. I don’t care what [you]  got going on. The beef is between you and I. You include the other s**t for promotional reasons. I left with nothing on purpose, so [you] won’t even be able to say it had something to do with MY MONEY. Just go heal [and] love [your] family properly.”

As if the situation wasn’t already complicated, Blue’s mother made allegations regarding the former couple. Via her Instagram Live, Karlissa Saffold claimed that the musician and Rock are actually distant relatives.

“Chrisean’s mama is a Dorsey. She’s a Dorsey. They’re related to me… They’re my people. All the Dorseys is related. And they all act like that. [Blueface] done had a baby with his cousin,” she explained.

