News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Diddy To Receive MTV's Global Icon Award At 2023 VMAs / 09.05.2023

Today (Sept. 5), MTV revealed that Sean “Diddy” Combs will be bestowed with the Global Icon Award at this year’s Video Music Awards. Airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET, the ceremony holds particular significance for the music mogul. It will mark his first live performance on the VMAs stage since 2005.

Established in 2021, the Global Icon Award became MTV’s supreme accolade for artists whose impact transcends borders. The “Gotta Move On” hitmaker is slated to join the elite club, following previous winners Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Earlier in his career, the musician was known as the mastermind behind the inception of Bad Boy Records in 1993. Fast forward to today, he’s not only nurtured legendary talents like the late Notorious B.I.G. but also thrived as an artist in his own right. Diddy’s discography boasts two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and five chart-topping singles on the Hot 100.

⭐ IT’S OFFICIAL ⭐ The hip-hop legend @Diddy is your 2023 #VMA Global Icon Award Recipient!!! Tune in to @MTV on September 12 to see him accept the award AND perform at this year’s #VMAs 🚀🧑‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/ElG4XWj1ur — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 5, 2023

Adding to the excitement, Diddy’s upcoming album The Love Album: Off the Grid is set to release just days after his VMAs appearance. It will contain features from Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, Coco Jones, Mary J. Blige, and several more. Last month, headlines broke that The Weeknd’s final guest appearance is slated to be on the LP.

This year, the New York native also garnered four VMAs nominations. His tracks “Creepin’ (Remix)” featuring Metro Boomin, Weeknd, and 21 Savage; and “Gotta Move On (Queens Remix)” with Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, and Yung Miami both compete for the Best Collaboration category. Additionally, the former record contends for Best R&B, while the latter vies for Best Hip Hop.

In 1997, Diddy first took the MTV stage while delivering a touching tribute to Biggie just months after his tragic passing. Moreover, he hosted the Video Music Awards and even the Europe Music Awards in the early 2000s. His return to the event this time comes amid whispers of a 50th anniversary salute to hip hop.