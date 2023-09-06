News Arnold Turner / Stringer via Getty Images Blueface Threatens Chrisean Rock With Custody Battle Over Their Newborn Son / 09.06.2023

Blueface sparked controversy over the well-being of his newborn son with now ex-partner Chrisean Rock. Amid the joyous arrival of their child, Chrisean Malone, the “Thotiana” artist expressed concerns about the baby boy’s safety on Tuesday (Sept. 5) night.

Rock initially took to social media to share the first glimpse of their kid. Born on Sunday (Sept. 3), Malone immediately captured hearts with his debut on the reality star’s Instagram stage. “Heaven sent you healthy and so handsome. [I’m] beyond grateful. My baby boy [is] so blessed. Thank you, Jesus,” Rock captioned the snapshot.

Celebrities and fans chimed in by sending their love and positive comments. Tamar Braxton wrote, “This baby is magical.” Meanwhile, Lola Brooke added, “Congratulations!”

However, the mood shifted dramatically when Blue called Rock’s mental health as a mother into question. In a since-deleted post, the rapper stated that he was more concerned about his son’s well-being than the Baltimore native herself.

“[The] sad part about all this is she doesn’t know we care about the baby more than her at this point. She [is] so selfish. She’s only worried about what she wants to do instead of what’s best for the child. Twenty four [hours] later, literally. I can’t believe y’all thought a kid would change anything,” Blueface stated on Twitter.

He continued, “If she don’t take my son serious [and] make that her main focus [and] priority for at least 30 days, I will file for custody. You’ve been warned. My kid not finna be molested and touched on like everybody in her family, [on] dead [homies]. I don’t play them [type of] games.”

The tension between the couple escalated earlier in the week when Blueface aired grievances over the boy’s name. Accusing Rock of “manipulating” him during their relationship, he implied that the naming was hasty and thoughtless. “Should have just named the baby ‘clout.’ [That] would have been more meaningful,” he wrote in another post that has since been removed.