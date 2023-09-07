News Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Halle Bailey Drew Inspiration From Janet Jackson For Pandora's NYFW Party / 09.07.2023

Pandora’s Diamond District pop-up unveiled their lab-grown diamond collection with a high-profile guest list gracing the event on Wednesday (Sept. 6) night. Among those in attendance, Halle Bailey transformed the red carpet ahead of New York Fashion Week.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 23-year-old star lauded Janet Jackson as her “inspo always,” giving credit to the icon for her chosen ensemble of the night. She wore a structured black blazer dress and matching heels.

“So that was the vibe tonight, and I thought it was going to be way colder in New York, but it’s not. It’s hot,” Bailey told the publication.

The “Grown-ish” actress was also joined by a constellation of other luminaries, including Pamela Anderson and Pandora global ambassador Ashley Park. Elsewhere, celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Juliana Nalu, and Precious Lee were also present.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pandora (@theofficialpandora)

Earlier this week, the “Ungodly Hour” hitmaker graced the cover of Cosmopolitan’s September issue. Bailey spoke about relationships, her recent acting roles, and the release of her upcoming EP.

She shared, “You never know what you’re capable of until you’re put through it. I was very creatively inspired, and then, from there, I fell in love. And so I really just played with those themes in my music. Sound-wise, it’s a little modern R&B-ish, with all the jazz elements and hints of pop that I love.”

On the topic of when her debut EP will drop, the actress replied, “Definitely before the end of the year.” Last month, Bailey unveiled her first single as a solo artist titled “Angel.” The track, which she described about being “suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions,” garnered over 10 million views on YouTube.

In May, it was reported that The Little Mermaid surpassed over $117 million in box office sales during its open weekend. It marked her first movie as the lead actor, setting the stage for the starlet’s appearance in The Color Purple later this year.