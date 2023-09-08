News John Shearer / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj To Host And Perform At 2023 MTV Video Music Awards / 09.08.2023

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to take the stage once again as the host and performer of the 2023 MTV VMAs. Come Tuesday (Sept. 12), the Prudential Center in New Jersey will honor icons and newcomers in the music industry.

Last year, the artist clinched the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which notably recognizes significant achievements in music and film. Not only did she receive the prestigious honor, but the musician also performed a medley of her chart-toppers, including “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and “Super Freaky Girl.” This year, the hype surrounds Minaj’s world premiere performance of her new hit, “Last Time I Saw You.”

Not to mention, the Queen rapper isn’t just reprising her role as a performer. Minaj will also serve as this year’s emcee, steering the ship for the award show. It will mark her second time taking on the mantle, which is a rare occurrence that hasn’t happened since Russell Brand’s back-to-back hosting in 2008-09.

Boasting six VMA wins, she currently stands undefeated in the Best Hip Hop category. Her winning streak began in 2011 with “Super Bass” and continued with victories for “Anaconda” in 2015, “Chun-Li” in 2018, and “Do We Have a Problem” in 2022. Challenging her reign, Drake trails behind with three accolades in the same category.

This year, the stakes are high as Minaj vies for her fifth Best Hip Hop win with “Super Freaky Girl.” She’s also contending for Video of the Year, Best Visual Effects, Artist of The Year, Song of The Summer for “Barbie World,” and Best R&B for “Love In The Way.”

On Wednesday (Sept. 6), Minaj congratulated Lil Wayne on winning the BMI Icon Award. She shared, “Where do I begin? You know what? I just wanna say… I so greatly appreciate your contributions that you have made to the culture of rap. Thank you for all of the inspiring things you’ve said to me personally to make me want to go super duper hard. Thank you for just always being the genius you are and the leader you are.”