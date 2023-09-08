News Ray Tamarra / Contributor via Getty Images The Name Of Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Second Child Reportedly Revealed / 09.08.2023

On Thursday (Sept. 7), the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s newborn son was reportedly revealed: Riot Rose Mayers.

The official birth certificate, obtained by The Blast, noted that the latest addition to the Mayers family arrived on Aug. 1 at 7:41 a.m. at Cedar Sinai Hospital located in the heart of Los Angeles. If true, the date contrasted with previous news, which pinpointed the baby’s birth two days later on Aug. 3.

Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, and the Barbados native reportedly maintained a theme with their first offspring’s names, RZA, by starting with the letter “R.” It also hinted at a possible familial tradition of shared initial letters.

Notably, the child’s alleged name is the same as the New York rapper’s recent release, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” which debuted on July 20. Produced by Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator, the track stood as a precursor to Rocky’s forthcoming fourth studio album, allegedly titled Don’t Be Dumb.

The globe witnessed Rihanna showing off her baby bump for the first time during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in Phoenix. In an interview with the NFL Network conducted before the event, the Fenty Beauty mogul said, “I’m thinking about bringing someone. I’m not sure. We’ll see.”

In 2022, Rocky also spoke to Dazed & Confused about his plans for fatherhood. He said, “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons. I’ve watched like, ‘Teletubbies,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ ‘Peppa Pig,’ and ‘Baby Shark.’ I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Meanwhile, Rihanna announced the revival of her partnership with Puma earlier this week. Slated to kick off on Sept. 15, the pair will be relaunching their Avanti sneaker with a new design.