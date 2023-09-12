News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Says He's Dropping A Pre-Release Single From 'For All The Dogs' This Week / 09.12.2023

Just two weeks out from his long-awaited album, Drake revealed that he’ll be dropping a teaser to hold fans over. Announced on Monday (Sept. 11) night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the rapper said a pre-release single from For All the Dogs will come out later this week.

“I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas [that] I haven’t said yet,” the Toronto native shared in a clip circulating online. “I know y’all [are] excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out. I’ma drop a song for y’all this week. Yeah, yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y’all. Deeply, by the way. I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas.”

Earlier this month, Drake revealed the release date for his eighth studio LP via Instagram. He posted an archival clip of his father, Dennis Graham, from the early ’90s. The video saw the elder Graham singing alongside a blues band on the local Toronto TV show called “Stormy Monday With Danny Marks.”

Slated to hit streaming platforms on Sept. 22, it will serve as a follow-up to 2022’s Her Loss with 21 Savage. The 16-track joint effort landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart with a lone feature from Travis Scott. Elsewhere, records like “Rich Flex,” “Spin Bout U,” and “On BS” rose to popularity.

Prior to that, Drizzy debuted Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022. The body of work was announced just hours before it came out. Despite that, it moved 204,000 album-equivalent units with songs like “Sticky” and “Jimmy Cooks” being lauded as standout cuts.

On Sept. 6, frequent collaborator and close friend Lil Yachty gave his initial review of For All the Dogs. He said, “It’s a lot of great songs, but they don’t really… In my brain, I was like, they didn’t really sound together. And then we had a talk about it, and he explained to me his thought process about it. And we drove somewhere, we drove to that video shoot, which was like an hour away, and we listened to it, and it makes sense now.”