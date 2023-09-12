Ice Spice

Dunkin' Donuts Gifts Ice Spice A Diamond "MUNCHKINS" Chain

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.12.2023

Ahead of their launch tomorrow (Sept. 13), Dunkin’ Donuts gifted Ice Spice with a custom diamond chain that bore the inscription “MUNCHKINS.” Created by renowned hip hop jeweler Elliot Eliantte, the piece also featured pink, orange, and yellow gemstones — the same colors that make up the coffee and donut company’s logo and branding.

On Sunday (Sept. 10), the rapper took to social media to announce the collaboration. She shared an image of a Dunkin’ donut hole adorned with her “Princess” necklace. The caption read, “Putting the Ice in pumpkin spice.” Given the food giant’s tendency to put out limited-edition products during the fall season, many speculated that the partnership would entail its signature MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats.

 

As noted by Uproxx, the pair is also slated to debut a layered latte named the “Ice Spice Munchkins.” The beverage will reportedly bring together Dunkin’’s widely popular frozen coffee and Pumpkin MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats. It’s supposedly enriched with caramel drizzle and a dollop of whipped cream.

On the music side, the “Munch” hitmaker released a deluxe edition to her Like..? EP in July. It contained an array of new tracks such as “How High,” “Butterfly Ku,” and “Deli.” The last-mentioned track amassed over 28 million views on YouTube while catching flack for the presence of a minor in the video.

Meanwhile, previously heard songs like the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Princess Diana (Remix),” “On The Radar (Bonus),” and “Bikini Bottom” appeared on the project.

On Sunday, the Bronx native also attended Jean Paul Gaultier’s New York Fashion Week event. Notable names like Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, Tinashe, Coi Leray, Saweetie, Offset, and several more were in attendance. Moreover, images of Spice hanging out with Doja Cat, Doechii, and Central Cee at the party subsequently surfaced.

Ice Spice
Ice Spice

