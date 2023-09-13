News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake And Kevin Durant Made A Surprise Visit To The University Of Texas' Basketball Team / 09.13.2023

With college sports taking place this season, Drake visited the women’s basketball teams at The University of Texas. The rapper joined NBA legend Kevin Durant in making a surprise trip this past Tuesday (Sept. 12).

On Monday (Sept. 11) night, the Toronto native stopped by Austin for the “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage. He packed the Moody Center and brought out KD to commence the festivities. Notably, it marked Drake’s first gig in the city in roughly eight prolonged years.

Following the concert, the men’s basketball team had the privilege to host Durant at a Tuesday practice session. The veteran Phoenix Suns power forward showed off his skills on the court, reminding many of the remarkable 2006-’07 season he played for the Longhorns. Per the NCAA, KD led with a 25-10 record with an average of 25.8 points per game.

Meanwhile, the women’s team had their spirits lifted by Drake in their locker room. A video shared on the university’s social media platforms captured their excitement. Moreover, the “God’s Plan” artist wore a No. 23 Texas jersey, currently worn by the junior player Aaliyah Moore.

With Austin being a last-minute addition to the “It’s All A Blur Tour” itinerary, the concert was also met by the announcement of a pre-release single from For All the Dogs. The project will hit streaming platforms on Sept. 22.

In a clip posted to social media, Drake shared, “I’m even going to say something tonight in Austin, Texas [that] I haven’t said yet. I know y’all [are] excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out. I’ma drop a song for y’all this week. Yeah, yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y’all. Deeply, by the way. I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas.”