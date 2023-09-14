News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Joe Budden Responds To Cardi B After She Disputed His "Bongos" Criticism / 09.14.2023

In recent days, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have been celebrating the release of “Bongos.” However, on Wednesday (Sept. 13), the former clapped back at Joe Budden over his critique of the song.

Taking to Instagram Live, Cardi expressed her discontent with the talk show host’s review by highlighting what she perceived as a personal issue he harbors against her. She said, “I just feel like he has an issue with me, and it was beyond the critique of ‘Bongos.’ It’s just you inviting b**ches who said the rudest, nastiest s**t… When Mal and Rory say f**k s**t about you, you get so defensive, and you want to clear it up.”

On the other hand, Budden defended his position on today’s (Sept. 14) episode of his eponymous podcast. He responded, “Don’t play with me like that because y’all know I f**k with Cardi, but I stand on what I said about the song, and I said it pretty respectfully.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Budden addressed interviewing Tasha K despite her having legal issues with Cardi. He explained, “You see I didn’t put the shorty interview out, the Tasha K interview out the day that she put that record out. That would’ve looked foul. That would’ve looked nuts. Maybe [I] wouldn’t have gotten that invite to the [‘Bongos’ Casamigos] party.”

“Bongos” hit streaming platforms earlier this month. It served as a proper follow-up to the New York native’s previous joint effort with Megan, “WAP.” Directed by Tanu Muino, the accompanying visuals boasted notable product placements, including Casamigos Tequila and Minute Maid Aguas Frescas.

On the song, Cardi rapped, “That ain’t your n**ga, he is both ours. P**sy tight like a nun. Countin’ hundreds up with my thumb. I don’t care where you from. Better beat this s**t like a drum.”

Despite the criticism, the musician also performed “Bongos” at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Currently, the single is poised to make a substantial impact on the Billboard Hot 100 next week after riding high on over 11 million YouTube views.