Drake And SZA Release Their New Song "Slime You Out" / 09.15.2023

Today (Sept. 15) at noon, Drake and SZA released their much-awaited joint effort titled “Slime You Out.” It served as the first release ahead of For All the Dogs, which is slated to come out on Sept. 22.

The pair initially teased the song on Wednesday (Sept. 13). The announcement post featured a throwback photo of Halle Berry covered in green slime at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2012. This record marked the two musicians’ first in-studio collaboration.

In the opening verse, Drake crooned, “You b**ches really get carried away. Makin’ mistakes, then you beg me to stay. Got me wiggin’ on you like I’m Arrogant Tae. You got my mind in a terrible place. Whipped and chained you like American slaves. Act like you not, used to share it in space.” The aforementioned lyrics contained a reference to celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae, who previously worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, DreamDoll, and Karrueche Tran.

Elsewhere, SZA sang, “Damn, these n**gas got me so twisted. I’ll f**k you for real, but play b**ch on my line. I can feel what you spendin’. Got too much pride to let no burnt n**ga slime me out. Pull up, go right about. I might got time, let’s discuss all those lies about. Fightin’ out here like you d**kin’ me out.”

Hours before her collaboration with the Toronto rapper, SZA also surprise-dropped another remix to her hit single, “Snooze.” This time, the track featured Justin Bieber over an acoustic rendition. The “Baby” artist previously appeared in the visuals for the original record.

“Forgot to mention this. ‘Snooze (Acoustic)’ ft. [Justin Bieber] out now,” the SOS artist shared on Instagram in the early hours of Friday.

On Monday (Sept. 11) night, Drake confirmed that For All the Dogs’ first single would be coming out this week. During his show in Austin, the rapper said, “I know y’all excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out. I’ma drop a song for y’all this week. Yeah, yeah. What a time, what a time. I appreciate y’all. Deeply, by the way, I do. It’s a lot of love in Texas.”