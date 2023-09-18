News Jon Kopaloff / Stringer via Getty Images and Udo Salters / Contributor via Getty Images Billie Eilish Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion's Twerking Video: "I'm Literally Free Whenever" / 09.18.2023

Megan Thee Stallion showed off her twerking abilities once again on Sunday (Sept. 17). Besides heating up the internet, she caught the eye of Billie Eilish in the process. Taking to TikTok before a workout session, the Houston Hottie shared a video of herself shaking it for her massive following of 12.7 million.

“Before the gym. She toned, but it still moves. Don’t panic,” the musician shared in the caption. Unable to resist, Eilish responded with a playful remark: “Megan, I’m literally free whenever.”

This flirty exchange underscored the mutual admiration between the two stars. Megan previously wrote about the singer in TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” list in 2021.

@theestallion Before the gym 😛 She toned but it still move dont panic 😂 ♬ original sound – DRUSKI

Regarding the “bad guy” hitmaker, the Texas native said, “Billie Eilish is a unique soul, with a voice, style, and attitude all unapologetically her own,” she wrote. “I first met Billie at the Grammys this year. She had already achieved worldwide stardom, which might make some people have airs about them, but not Billie.”

She continued, “She was so real and laid-back, even though her personality is so big. She is a rare spirit who speaks from her heart with no pretenses. I knew I had found a kindred spirit that night. One who is strong, but still learning and still growing. A woman who stands up for herself and advocates for women everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Megan is preparing to bring her persona to Netflix’s animated series “Big Mouth.” Slated for Oct. 20, the artist will lend her voice to Hormone Monstress in the show’s seventh season. The rapper’s addition to the program was revealed in a teaser earlier this month in an animated trailer.

“Booty fatter than a pear! Your Hormone Monstress Megan is here,” the musician stated in the teaser. “It’s a big mothaf**kin’ deal they got me on the show… I ain’t gonna lie, it’s getting real sexy.”

She will also star in A24’s D**ks: The Musical on Sept. 29.