Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Separate After 7 Years Of Marriage: "Infidelity Ain't One Of The Reasons" / 09.18.2023

After seven years of marriage, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert came to a mutual understanding to part ways. The former revealed their decision in an announcement shared via Instagram on Sunday (Sept. 17).

Through the same post, the 32-year-old singer and choreographer took the opportunity to silence any rumors of infidelity surrounding their separation. She chose to share the personal update through a throwback picture where the couple joyfully impersonated characters from the movie Wayne’s World.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000 percent clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children,” Taylor wrote.

She continued, “Most importantly, we are FAMILY [and] in the 10 [years] together, seven [years] married, we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all a**es out [of] the group chat, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand, and it’s unfair to all parties involved.”

The couple share a 7-year-old daughter, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., and a 3-year-old, Rue Rose Shumpert. Meanwhile, Iman chose to maintain a dignified silence on the matter, letting Taylor’s statement stand as the shared view of their current circumstances.

In the post’s comment section, celebrities and fans shared their opinions and support. Keke Palmer stated, “With grace and class, God bless you and your beautiful family.”

Elsewhere, G Herbo said, “Man, [what the f**k] y’all got going on?” Niecy Nash added, “Sending the whole family love.”