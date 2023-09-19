News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Reveals He's Moving To Houston: "Y'all Will Be Seeing Me Around" / 09.19.2023

On Monday (Sept. 18) night, Drake signaled intentions to relocate to Houston, Texas. He told fans about the move during his concert at the Toyota Center.

A Toronto native, the rapper long showcased a fondness for the city in numerous song lyrics as well as repeated visits over the years. In June, he visited Bun B’s Trill Burgers brick-and-mortar location in The Bayou City.

“I’ve been looking for a long time, trying to figure out the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto. And I finally, after all these years, found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y’all will be seeing me around,” Drake told the audience.

Fan recordings circulated on Twitter, capturing the moment the artist shared his news. As expected, the declaration was met with roaring approval from the Houston crowd.

However, some fans approached the announcement with a hint of skepticism, pointing to a recent Phoenix concert where the rapper made a comparable announcement. He talked about potentially living in Arizona post-tour for a short period. “I’m going to come live in Phoenix for like a month or two,” Drake said in a clip from his Sept. 6 show.

Meanwhile, the “Slime You Out” artist has a well-established connection to Texas as a whole. Last week, he visited the women’s basketball team at The University of Texas along with Kevin Durant.

Outside of finding a new residence, Drake revealed that his forthcoming LP, For All the Dogs, will now drop in October. On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Okay, my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show. I owe you all these memories we are building, and anywhere we have missed to date, we will be spinning back for sure.”