News John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Wayne Readies New Project 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' / 09.20.2023

Lil Wayne is reportedly preparing a preamble to his much-anticipated album, Tha Carter VI. The rapper has yet to formalize an announcement, but fans noticed a pre-save link for a project dubbed Tha Fix Before Tha VI mysteriously appearing in his Twitter and Instagram bios on Wednesday (Sept. 20).

The forthcoming LP featured red-themed cover art. It’s reminiscent of Wayne’s 2011 Sorry 4 The Wait mixtape, which served as a precursor to the fourth chapter in the Tha Carter series. While the release date remains a secret, the live link on streaming platforms hinted that it’s fast approaching.

First teasing Tha Carter VI during a Young Money reunion at Drake’s October World Weekend festival in Toronto in 2022, Wayne kept fans on their toes these past several months.

The music icon dropped potential pre-release singles such as the Swizz Beatz-produced, DMX-sampling “Kant Nobody,” and “Kat Food,” which cleverly reincarnated a classic track from Missy Elliott.

Earlier this year, Wayne spoke to Rolling Stone about his absent memory of the previous albums. He said, “I’m going to be so honest with you: I don’t know Tha Carter III, Tha Carter II, Tha Carter from Tha Carter IV. And that’s just my God’s honest truth. You could lie, you could ask me [about] such and such song, I wouldn’t even know what we talking about. So it holds no significance to me at all.”

He continued, “Nah, I don’t even know if that’s when Tha Carter III came out. That’s how much I don’t know. I work every day, bro — every single day. And also, I always look at it as the curse part of the gift and the curse. I believe that [God] blessed me with this amazing mind, but would not give [me] an amazing memory to remember this amazing s**t.”

Beyond music, Wayne extended his reach to sports. Last Saturday (Sept. 16), he rallied behind coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in Boulder, Colorado. The team clinched an overtime victory against the in-state rivals, Colorado State, with a scoreline of 43-35.