Boosie Badazz and Kamala Harris

Boosie Badazz Wants To Talk To Kamala Harris About Gun Violence Prevention

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.21.2023

After news spread about Quavo’s meeting with Kamala Harris on Wednesday (Sept. 20), Boosie Badazz wasted no time expressing his own desire to chat with the VP. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Twitter later that evening to share that he wanted to speak with her about gun violence prevention.

“VP, I WANNA ADVOCATE FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ALSO!! CAN YOU USE ME TO SAVE SOME OF THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT’S LOST?” Boosie’s post read. “THESE KIDS WILL LISTEN TO SOMEONE THEY LOOK UP [TO], WHO HAD SIMILAR CHILDHOODS, BEFORE THEY LISTEN TO [THEIR] OWN PARENTS!!”

“VP, I KNOW I CAN MAKE A CHANGE ‘CAUSE I’VE BEEN DOING IT ALREADY WHEN I TALK TO THE [TROUBLED] YOUTH. [BOOSIE’S] WORDS HIT DIFFERENT TO THE YOUTH,” he tweeted, even sharing his assistant’s contact number for a follow-up.

It’s worth noting that the 40-year-old musician is a victim of gun violence. In November 2020, he was shot in the leg during a music video shoot. Although the person who fired the shots escaped, Boosie was rushed to the hospital and recovered gracefully.

Meanwhile, Quavo’s White House meeting wasn’t purely a social call. The Migos rapper lost his nephew and group member, Takeoff, after a deadly shooting in Houston in November 2022. Accompanied by his sister and Takeoff’s mother, Titania Davenport, the Atlanta native discussed actionable steps with Harris to curb the lethal menace.

“Thank you, Quavo, Edna, and Titania, for using your voices to honor Takeoff’s legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence,” Harris wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vice President Kamala Harris (@vp)

Earlier this month, the VP hosted a hip hop 50th anniversary celebration at her D.C. residence. The event drew a stellar lineup, including Lil Wayne, Jeezy, and Common, among others.

During her statement, Harris said, “Hip hop now shapes nearly every aspect of America’s popular culture, and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people. It combines rhythms from the continent of Africa, from the Caribbean, from Latin America with the sounds of soul, and gospel, and R&B, and funk to create something entirely new.”

