Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor via Getty Images and Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Under House Arrest After Threatening Offset

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  09.21.2023

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, received a 120-day house arrest order on Wednesday (Sept. 20). A Central District of California court ruled that the 45-year-old violated his probation terms after making threats on social media against Offset. 

The videos, which surfaced online last Saturday (Sept. 16), put Petty under scrutiny for his remarks while in the company of another person with a criminal background. Moreover, Minaj’s husband has been on probation since July 2022 following his guilty plea for failing to register as a sex offender in California in 2019. 

His criminal history dates back to 1995 when he was convicted for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in New York and served four years in prison.

In the viral clip, Petty and his entourage were seen outside a New York City hotel where Offset allegedly stayed. “You n**gas nervous, man. You boys p**sy for real. You b**ches is nervous,” he taunted in the video.

Meanwhile, the Migos rapper brushed off Petty’s threats in his social media response. “I am getting off the jet. What these n**gas talking about? These n**gas broke. We hopping off jets, b**ch. These n**gas standing outside,” he said on Sunday (Sept. 17).

The feud cast a shadow over the already tense relationship between Minaj and Cardi B. Both artists reportedly got into a brawl at Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week in September 2018.

Federal Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald sanctioned Petty’s house arrest, which aimed for closer monitoring and placed limitations on his movement. The news broke after legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff tweeted that the “individual is Offset, Cardi’s husband.”

In compliance with the order, Petty agreed to the modified probation terms and waived his right to appear in court personally, per The Hollywood Reporter

