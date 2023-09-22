News Michael Buckner / Contributor via Getty Images Lizzo Delivers Powerful Speech At 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala Amid Lawsuits / 09.22.2023

Amid her ongoing legal complications, Lizzo made an appearance at the Black Music Action Coalition gala on Thursday (Sept. 21) night. She received the BMAC Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award.

Hosted at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, the event marked one of the singer’s first public outings since facing allegations of a hostile work environment from her former employees.

During her acceptance speech, the artist shared, “I’ve been blessed to receive a lot of incredible awards. But this one truly hits different because humanitarianism is selfless. And to be kind to someone isn’t a talent. Everyone can do it. It’s a gift that you give. In all my years of activism and outreach, I have witnessed [that] at the core of every organization, every movement, every march is just people helping people. And they do it every damn day. I get to come in, help, and go back to my life as a musician.”

Lizzo accepts the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at tonight’s Black Music Action Coalition gala, while surrounded by a group of her dancers pic.twitter.com/8wrgwiyidK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 22, 2023

Elsewhere, Lizzo added, “It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, but it’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are. I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone, and I know how to use it. And I’m going to continue to put on, represent, and create safe spaces for Black fat women because that’s what the f**k I do!”

Although she didn’t directly address the August lawsuit, the singer vowed to advocate for those who are a part of marginalized communities.

Just hours before receiving her award, “Special Tour” clothing designer Asha Daniels accused Lizzo, Carlina Gugliotta, and the Big Grrrl Touring, Inc. of sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, and wrongful termination. It marked the second case aimed at the musician in recent months.

At the time of reporting, the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker hasn’t responded to the latest suit. However, attorney Ron Zambrano is representing Daniels as well as former dancers Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who are also suing the singer on similar grounds.