Ari Fletcher Opens Up About Her Relationship With G Herbo And Moneybagg Yo / 09.24.2023

On Saturday (Sept. 23), Yung Miami of City Girls hosted her first-ever live rendition of “Caresha Please” during REVOLT WORLD. Her special guest for the episode was influencer Ari Fletcher, who notably shares a child with G Herbo and currently dates Moneybagg Yo.

During their conversation, Miami asked her about co-parenting the Chicago rapper. Subsequently, the internet personality alleged that Herbo still tries to get intimate with her despite moving on.

“[G Herbo] says things, but we’re never in a setting where he can be like, ‘Yeah, let me,'” she said. “I think it’s a joke. I don’t even take him serious. Like, sometimes, if you overdo it, it’s like, ‘Stop, you know I got a n**ga.’ I don’t take him serious like that, so it just be like, ‘What?'”

Check out the clip below.

In December 2022, Herbo appeared on the talk show to discuss fatherhood, previous relationships, and music, among other topics. During the episode, which amassed over 5.1 million views on YouTube, the rapper admitted to cheating. Although he didn’t mention who it was with, fans speculated that it was on Fletcher with his then-fiancée Taina Williams.

“Technically, yeah. I was young, and I was dumb. I didn’t know no better. I was just doing s**t… I was just cheating. I ain’t gonna say I was just cheating, but it’s like me and Ari was in a space —and I done talked to her about this already. I done already said my bid, my peace, and apologized,” Herbo shared.

He added, “We was at a space, like I said, mentally like I be going through s**t, and I gotta like separate myself from s**t. Me and her was having our differences, but that was no excuse to cheat on her. That’s not why I cheated on her.”

Elsewhere in Saturday’s event, Fletcher also opened up about her current relationship with Moneybagg. On the topic of threesomes, she shared that the pair welcomed other people into the bedroom.

“Yeah. Somebody you know, too — two of ’em. One actor and one artist,” she said. When Miami asked her to reveal the names, Fletcher responded, “I’m not… I can’t.”