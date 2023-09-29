News Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Meek Mill And Rick Ross Announce Joint Album 'Too Good To Be True' Coming "ASAP" / 09.29.2023

Rick Ross and Meek Mill dropped major news during their recent appearance on Ebro Darden’s Rap Life Radio today (Sept. 29). Celebrating their latest single, “SHAQ & KOBE,” the duo announced an upcoming collaboration album called Too Good To Be True. According to the pair, it’s set to release “ASAP.”

“We won already,” Ross said during the show. “We’re playing with what? The house’s money, and it’s only one way to explain that or describe that. It’s Too Good To Be True, which is the name of the project me and Meek Mill will be releasing.”

The Philadelphia native added context to the excitement. “When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation. This Rozay, I’m rapping next to, too. This Rozay, top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who wants to argue with that,” he explained.

The LP took a mere two and a half months to complete. It’s not surprising given their history, considering Meek signed with Ross’ Maybach Music Group since 2011. They’ve worked on a number of tracks over the past decade, including “I’ma Boss,” “Off The Corner,” and Wale’s “Ambition.”

Both rappers also spoke about more than just music. A noticeable shift was their commitment to health, which they admitted is often overlooked in hip hop. Opening up about his past struggles, Meek stated, “I wasn’t healthy. I was drinking liquor every day. My stomach was bent over for a year and a half. I came home in 2019; I couldn’t smoke weed or really drink liquor like that. And before 2019, I was off the lean and all that.”

He continued, “I changed my lifestyle. Well, I thought I changed. [I tried] to change over to the liquor every day. I’m being on tour, afterparty. That kind of ruined my stomach. So I had to sit down for a minute [and] let my s**t build up. That was another human trial that we go through on the inside, and they’re like, ‘Yo, when you dropping?’ I’m telling my own family, ‘Yo, my stomach f**ked up.’”

Check out “SHAQ & KOBE” below.