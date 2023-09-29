News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images, and Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj, Usher, And SZA To Perform During "The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour" / 09.29.2023

The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is hitting the road for its annual holiday-themed tour. Slated to begin on Nov. 26, the show run will take place in major cities like Tampa, Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and more. Featured acts include prominent names such as Nicki Minaj, Usher, SZA, and Miguel, among others.

In the press release, iHeartMedia CPO Tom Poleman shared, “This event always showcases the best in pop music and gives our listeners the chance to celebrate the holiday season alongside their favorite artists. We’re thrilled with this year’s artists, and we can’t wait to see them put on a great show.”

The tour will be nationally broadcast for the first time through a partnership between the media company and ABC. Furthermore, the network special will air on Dec. 21 and subsequently be available to stream on Hulu the following day (Dec. 22).

As a holiday bonus, Capital One returned as the national presenting partner for the ninth year. Eligible cardholders will have exclusive access to presale tickets and specialized experiences starting on Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, the general public will be able to make their purchases starting on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. local time.

The additional performers announced included Kaliii, Doechii, Lil Durk, Flo Rida, Ice Spice, and Ludacris.

In related news, Usher was revealed as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner on Sept. 24. He’s set to appear at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” the singer said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”