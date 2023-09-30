News Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Rod Wave Says Rap "Saved My Life" On Instagram / 09.30.2023

Rod Wave is riding high. The Florida-based rapper marked an exciting career milestone as his latest album, Nostalgia, shot to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The achievement is far from an isolated event for Wave, who’s no stranger to such heights. His past albums, Beautiful Mind and SoulFly, have also stood tall at the coveted top spot.

In an Instagram video shared yesterday (Sept. 29), the young star exuded a sense of humility and deep gratitude. “I don’t know, man — I just feel so blessed to be in this position. So thankful,” he said, underscoring the life-changing impact his musical journey has had on him since he first started rapping. “This rap stuff saved my life. Y’all don’t understand. I have been doing this since I was about 18.”

For Wave, his identity as a rapper is inseparable from his personality. “I have seen so much. I can’t even remember what it feels like not being a rapper, you know what I’m saying?” he stated in the video. This candid reflection serves as a heartfelt message to his fans stuck by him. He wrapped up his message with a sincere statement: “Thank you, man. For real.”

Reception to Nostalgia has been overwhelmingly positive, making the album a stronghold in Wave’s fast-growing discography. Clocking in at 18 tracks featuring only three guest appearances, Nostalgia struck a chord with listeners. Social media is abuzz with glowing reviews: “Nahh Rod Wave really did his BIG one with the Nostalgia album. Like I really can’t wait to cry my eyes out at his concert,” wrote one fan.

Wave’s rise to prominence hasn’t been a walk in the park. From his teenage years to his current chart-topping successes, the artist has remained authentic, a trait that fans find magnetic. Rod Wave’s newest album features 21 Savage, Sadie Jean, and more. His previous work has featured Polo G, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk. This week, Nostalgia took its place as his third No. 1 album.