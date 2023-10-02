News John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images and Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Seemingly Reacts To Leaked Video Of Kanye West Calling Her A "Plant By The Illuminati" / 10.02.2023

In a 2018 documentary that recently leaked, Kanye West leveled a number of accusations at his former collaborators. Notably, the Chicago native mentioned Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Pusha T, and Nas.

In a clip that surfaced on Twitter, Ye claimed, “Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati. She don’t write her raps. She’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, ‘F**k ’em, then [I] get some money.’ She has literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposely… that they put her there. And now she doesn’t know what to do, and she’s just a f**king — she has no idea what the f**k is going on. She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe. Ain’t no blessing from the f**king universe.”

In what appeared to be a response, the “Hot S**t” rapper shared a video excerpt from a 2022 interview West had with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, where the lyricist praised her. “My cousins was saying come by here yesterday, but I was finishing that verse for your girl. I always believed in her since she was on the show, period,” the 24-time Grammy winner said.

Posted on Sunday (Oct. 1), Cardi’s now-deleted tweet was captioned with just a heart emoji, which seemingly implied her awareness of the contradiction in West’s comments.

Elsewhere in the leaked footage, the Donda superstar also criticized other artists, including Nas and Pusha. He expressed regret over giving away what he felt were some of his best beats.

During a phone call with his then-manager, Scooter Braun, West said, “It’s gon’ be a get me out this motherf**kin’ G.O.O.D. Music s**t now. And Scooter, ain’t gonna be no, ‘Oh, I’m still putting my name on this s**t.’ I need to get rid of G.O.O.D. Music ’cause I’m great. And guess what? Good is the enemy of great.”

He continued, “The f**k I’m doing giving [‘Gonna Love Me’] to f**king Teyana? What the f**k I’m doing giving that Daytona album to Pusha? What the f**k I’m doing, bro? That s**t was three Dark Fantasies that I gave away.”