News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Ice Spice Nearly Burned By Pyrotechnics During "Princess Diana" Performance / 10.02.2023

Ice Spice had a near miss with fire during her performance at the Listen Out music festival in Sydney, Australia on Saturday (Sept. 30). While doing a rendition of her hit song “Princess Diana,” a pyro cannon went off too close for comfort, causing her to back away and shout, “Whoa” into the mic.

She later posted a video of the mishap on Instagram with the caption, “Swipe to see pyro take me [the f**k] out.”

The incident followed a major milestone for the rapper. In September, Spice won Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. During her acceptance speech, the musician thanked her fans, management, and producer.

She said, “Y’all, thank you so much. Thank you, MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool. I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much. I want to thank my manager, James. I want to thank my producer, Riot, for making the best music with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Spice (@icespice)



Ice Spice continued, “Shoutout to all the other nominees in this category. Shoutout to my label, 10K, and Capitol for always supporting me. And, of course, God. Without God, none of this would be possible. Shoutout [to] the Bronx, period! Thank you guys, I love you so much!”

The achievement made her the sixth consecutive woman to win the Best New Artist category, following notable acts like Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and Doja Cat. Notably, the New York native sat next to Taylor Swift during the event.

During her Variety cover story last week, Spice spoke about how it felt to be backed by artists like Swift and Nicki Minaj. She explained, “Sometimes I just wake up, and I’m like, ‘I’ma text Taylor’ or ‘I’ma text Nicki.’ And then they be answering, and I’m like, ‘Wow, that really makes me feel like that girl, for real.’ Them supporting me and just encouraging me gives me all the motivation I need.”

Next month, Spice is also set to open for Doja as part of “The Scarlet Tour.” The former is currently scheduled to perform in major cities like Miami, Charlotte, New York, Detroit, and Toronto, among others.