News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Says He's Taking A Hiatus After 'For All The Dogs': "I Need To Focus On My Health" / 10.06.2023

During the rapper’s SiriusXM Radio show, “Table For One,” Drake announced that he’s taking a break from music. The Toronto native unveiled the hiatus hours after dropping his new album, For All The Dogs, today (Oct. 6).

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit,” Drake stated. “I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

He continued, “I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach. I’m just saying what it is… So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

Fans can stream the entirety of “Table For One,” including Drake’s statements on his break, via the SiriusXM app and web player.

The announcement came amid the rapper’s ongoing “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The final scheduled show takes place Saturday (Oct. 7) in Toronto. A previously planned Columbus, Ohio performance set for Oct. 9 has been postponed with no new date confirmed.

The musician’s latest project, For All The Dogs, boasted a run time of 85 minutes over 23 tracks. The album included collaborations with a variety of artists like J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Bad Bunny, Teezo Touchdown, and others.

Drake initially announced “Table For One” in 2022, per REVOLT. “Have some drinks, go through music, figure out what the next moves are for me and where everything is at, so that’s kind of what the show’s about. This show’s just about zoning out. I’m excited to bring this to you permanently. ‘Table For One,’ we do it all without doing the most,” he explained.