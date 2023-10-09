SZA

The Washington Post / Contributor via Getty Images

SZA Says She Wants To Do An "Intimate Mini Tour" For Upcoming 'Lana' LP

By Malcolm Trapp
  10.09.2023

In a nod to her most fervent supporters, SZA is contemplating a brief show run in select cities. The announcement arrived amid anticipation surrounding the deluxe version of her chart-topping album, SOS

“[I] was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for the deluxe. But ONLY in the most turnt cities from ‘SOS Tour.’ I made a list. Y’all deserve a reward. I’m so grateful,” the TDE songstress wrote on Twitter on Saturday (Oct. 7).

In September, the “Kill Bill” hitmaker teased a second offering of SOS at a surprise performance in New York’s Brooklyn Navy Yard. SZA told the crowd, “The deluxe [album] is like a whole ‘notha album called Lana, [and] it’s seven to 10 songs, and it’ll be out this fall.” 

The new installment will follow her critically acclaimed LP released in December 2022, which remained a mainstay on the charts with hits like “Snooze.” Elsewhere on the 23-track project, records like “Love Language” and “Nobody Gets Me” propelled into popularity. Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Don Toliver, and Phoebe Bridgers also made guest appearances.

The singer’s sophomore album garnered her six nominations at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, clinching the trophy for Best R&B for “Shirt.” Although she was asked to perform, SZA ultimately didn’t attend the event.

On Sept. 15, her manager and TDE label head Punch revealed that he pulled her set from the night’s lineup due to the star not being nominated in the Artist of the Year category. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “They ended up saying, ‘Okay, well, we could do another call,’ because there were people on [the call] about logistics for the show who didn’t have anything to do with [the nominations]. When we tried to set up the second call, they didn’t want to discuss Artist of the Year, which to me was really a slap in the face.”

